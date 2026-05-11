No injuries reported after precautionary evacuation of Airbus A330 operating Istanbul-Kathmandu flight, airline says

Turkish Airlines passengers evacuated in Kathmandu, Nepal, after smoke detected in landing gear No injuries reported after precautionary evacuation of Airbus A330 operating Istanbul-Kathmandu flight, airline says

Passengers aboard a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Nepal’s capital Kathmandu were evacuated on Monday after smoke was detected in the aircraft’s landing gear while taxiing, the airline said.

The Airbus A330 aircraft, registered TC-JNP and operating flight TK726, landed normally at Tribhuvan International Airport before smoke was observed from the landing gear while the plane was taxiing, according to Turkish Airlines spokesperson Yahya Ustun.

The evacuation was carried out as a precaution under instructions from airport tower authorities, Ustun said in a statement through US social media company X.

“After our Airbus A330 aircraft operating the Istanbul-Kathmandu TK726 flight landed normally on the runway, smoke was observed in the landing gear while taxiing,” he said.

“In line with the instructions of tower teams, a passenger evacuation was carried out precautionarily by deploying the emergency slides. The evacuation process was completed successfully and no injuries were reported,” he added.

Ustun said technical inspections of the aircraft had been launched by authorized teams.

“Initial examinations suggest the smoke was caused by a technical malfunction in a hydraulic pipe,” he said.

The airline also announced that an additional flight had been scheduled for the return leg.