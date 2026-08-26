Tremor hit affected region, causing avalanche which led to collapse of glacial lakes in Tibet region of China, says Nepal’s top diplomat

Tourists, soldiers, police among hundreds missing in Nepal near China border Tremor hit affected region, causing avalanche which led to collapse of glacial lakes in Tibet region of China, says Nepal’s top diplomat

Massive flash floods in Bhotekoshi River trigger mudslides near Gyirong Port, with 22 people confirmed dead, according to daily Kathmandu Post

At least 384 tourists and travelers, as well as soldiers and police, were reported missing in Nepal on Wednesday after flash floods and mudslides near the China border, while 22 deaths were confirmed, officials said.

Briefing parliament on the disaster, Nepalese Foreign Minister Sishir Khanal said officials, soldiers and police were among those missing after flash floods swept away their barracks.

The Nepal Tourism Board said separately that it recorded 384 missing people, while the daily Kathmandu Post reported that 22 people were confirmed dead.

Authorities “are working to verify the whereabouts and safety status of the tourists and travelers who were in or traveling through the affected areas,” the board said.

Khanal said 29 police officers and 44 Nepalese army soldiers were also missing after the floods swept away their barracks in Rasuwa district.

According to government estimates, 19 bridges were swept away and 40 kilometers (25 miles) of road were damaged, along with 13 hydropower projects.

About 200 trucks were also swept away.

Khanal said an earthquake struck the border area Wednesday, triggering an avalanche that “eventually caused the collapse of glacial lakes in the Tibet region of China.”

Beijing identifies the region as the Xizang Autonomous Region.

“Due to the flood, a large number of hydropower projects, government offices and road facilities were erased,” Khanal said.

According to the US Geological Survey, a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck Kodari village in Nepal, which borders Tibet in China, at 8.37 am local time (0252GMT).

Massive search and rescue operations were launched on both sides of the border.

Those reported missing include people from Nepal, India, the UK, South Africa, Australia and the Netherlands, while the nationalities of many others have yet to be confirmed.

Eight South Korean nationals were “unaccounted for,” while 10 others were stranded following the floods in Nepal, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing South Korea’s Foreign Ministry.

Khanal said the floods caused widespread destruction in the Rasuwa, Dhading and Chitwan districts.

Mass search, rescue operations underway

“Equipped with helicopters, drones and rafting boards, rescuers from all state forces - Nepal Police, Armed Police and Nepal Army - were deployed to the flood-hit area,” Khanal said.

China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that a mudslide struck near Gyirong Port, a major land port connecting the two countries, in southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region.

“The disaster has cut off roads leading to the port on the Chinese side, as well as communications and power supplies,” Xinhua reported, citing the emergency management bureau of Gyirong County in Xigaze City.

Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered “all-out efforts” to search for and rescue people.

Xi also called for efforts to “evacuate residents at risk and provide timely medical treatment to the injured to minimize casualties.”

“Authorities in Xizang have mobilized forces to carry out search and rescue operations. All relevant operations are underway,” Xinhua reported.

It remains unclear how many people were affected on the Chinese side of the border.

In Kathmandu, government-run hospitals and medical facilities operated by security agencies were cleared to accommodate people injured in the disaster.

Tourists travel to the Rasuwagadhi area to trek in the Langtang region, one of Nepal’s most popular trekking destinations.

Other travelers pass through Rasuwagadhi en route to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar in China.