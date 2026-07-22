Sergey Lavrov says he will ask Rubio about US President Donald Trump’s recent statements on possibility of quick resolution of Russia-Ukraine war

Top Russian diplomat says he will meet US secretary of state in Philippines on Thursday Sergey Lavrov says he will ask Rubio about US President Donald Trump’s recent statements on possibility of quick resolution of Russia-Ukraine war

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey in the Philippines’ capital Manila on Thursday, said the top Russian diplomat.

“The meeting has already been agreed upon,” Lavrov told a Wednesday press conference in the Philippines’ capital, where he arrived on Tuesday to take part in numerous events related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Lavrov further said that he and Rubio met briefly at a reception on Tuesday and confirmed the meeting would take place on Thursday morning.

Saying that he believes their Thursday meeting will be “useful,” Lavrov added that he will ask Rubio about US President Donald Trump’s recent statements concerning the possibility of a quick resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war.

“We proceed from the fact that, at least for now, our American colleagues have not responded by rejecting their own proposals that were voiced in Anchorage and which are now well known to everyone,” Lavrov said, referring to a meeting last August in Anchorage, Alaska between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The most recent contact between Lavrov and Rubio took place in a May phone call.

Under US mediation, Russia and Ukraine held three rounds of peace talks this January and February in a bid to find a settlement for the conflict, which is now in its fifth year.

Negotiations have since been paused, with Moscow and Kyiv attributing the halt to the US focus on Iran and the conflict which began on Feb. 28.