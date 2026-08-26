Top diplomats of Japan, Kuwait discuss reopening Strait of Hormuz amid US-Iran tensions Toshimitsu Motegi holds talks with visiting Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Tokyo

The top diplomats of Japan and Kuwait on Wednesday discussed reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ensuring safe navigation through the strategic waterway amid US-Iran tensions.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi held talks with visiting Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Tokyo, with regional security and energy supplies high on the agenda, according to a Japanese Foreign Ministry statement.

Motegi said Japan considers it important to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible and then resume negotiations between the US and Iran to reach an early final agreement, including on Iran’s nuclear issue.

The two foreign ministers agreed on the importance of ensuring free and safe navigation through the strait without additional costs.

They also agreed to work closely on future arrangements for the waterway, saying these should involve relevant parties, including countries bordering the strait and states that use it.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global energy route, and instability there has raised concerns over the security of oil supplies and international shipping.

Motegi thanked Kuwait for its efforts to maintain energy supplies to global markets despite continued instability around the strait. He particularly highlighted Kuwait’s long-standing stable supply of crude oil to Japan.

In late February, the US and Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate by striking Israel and US military targets across the region.

In mid-June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum with Pakistani and Qatari mediation, but its implementation later stalled amid differences related to the Strait of Hormuz.

Last month, the US resumed military attacks on Iran, with Tehran responding by striking US military assets in several Arab states aligned with Washington.

On Palestine, the two foreign ministers reaffirmed support for a two-state solution and called for international action to prevent settlement activity and violence in the occupied West Bank. They also agreed to coordinate policies on North Korea, including its nuclear and missile programs and the abduction issue.

Al-Sabah also met with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.