It marks 1st ministerial meeting between two maritime neighbors in 2 years

Top Chinese, Filipino diplomats meet in Manila amid maritime tensions It marks 1st ministerial meeting between two maritime neighbors in 2 years

Top diplomats of China and the Philippines met in Manila on Wednesday amid ongoing maritime tensions between the two countries in the disputed South China Sea.

Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Philippine counterpart, Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro, met on the sidelines of a summit of top diplomats from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The Philippines is the current chair of the 11-member bloc, and China is an ASEAN dialogue partner.

Footage aired by local broadcasters showed Wang and Lazaro shaking hands in a cordial mood.

It marked the first ministerial meeting between the two countries in two years.

The meeting came as the two maritime neighbors accused each other of trespassing and provocation at the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, known as Ren'ai Jiao in China and Ayungin Shoal in the Philippines.

The Philippines last Friday also lodged a formal protest with Beijing over what Manila described as a "racist depiction of Filipinos" by the Chinese state-run news outlet China Daily.

The video apparently depicted a monkey in reference to the Philippines.

Beijing said it was "not an act of the government."

China and the Philippines have overlapping territorial claims in the South China Sea, a key waterway through which trillions of dollars in trade pass each year.

During his statement at the ASEAN-China summit, Wang called on the two sides to "be the anchor of regional and global peace and development."

"The journey our relationship has traveled shows again that mutual respect and mutual trust are the basis for good neighborliness," Wang told the bloc, adding: "Sincerity is the way for cooperation."

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong told reporters Wednesday that Australia had "real concerns about behavior that is destabilizing and risky," referring to the incident between the Philippines and China.

"What I would say, we want a region which is peaceful, stable and prosperous. We want a region where countries, all powers, including great powers, observe international law and, in particular, the law of the sea," she said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian urged countries not to hype tensions or sow confrontation when asked about Wong's remarks, according to the state-run Global Times.

"Whenever something happens at sea, the same few countries immediately point their fingers at China, even though some other country is to blame. Are they trying to uphold peace or to destabilize?" he said, urging "these countries" to stop "hyping up tensions and sowing confrontation, and respect regional countries' efforts for peace and stability in the South China Sea."