Chinese Commerce Ministry says final users, end uses of dual-use items involving listed entities could not be verified

Tokyo urges China to revoke export control ban hitting 20 Japanese entities over dual-use concern Chinese Commerce Ministry says final users, end uses of dual-use items involving listed entities could not be verified

Tokyo urged China on Monday to revoke an export control ban on 20 Japanese entities, which Beijing said was imposed due to dual-use concerns.

Among the 20 Japanese entities is Japan's National Institute for Defense Studies.

Japan's top government spokesman Minoru Kihara called Beijing's decision “totally unacceptable.”

China's measure "is extremely regrettable," and Tokyo has lodged a "strong protest" with Beijing, Kihara told reporters, according to Kyodo News.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry said the move is to safeguard national security and interests, and fulfill international obligations, including non-proliferation.

Export operators are prohibited from exporting dual-use items to the 20 entities, while overseas organizations and individuals are barred from transferring or providing China-origin dual-use items to them, it said.

Any related activities must be immediately terminated, the ministry added.

In a separate statement, the ministry said the final users and end uses of dual-use items involving the 20 Japanese entities cannot be verified.

It said stricter end-user and end-use scrutiny will be imposed on exports of dual-use items to entities placed on the watch list.

Exports linked to Japanese military users, military purposes or any other end users and end uses that may contribute to enhancing Japan’s military capabilities will not be approved, said the ministry.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun called Beijing's move “entirely justified, reasonable, and lawful, aimed at resolutely curbing Japan's neo-militarist ambitions.”

"Law-abiding and trustworthy Japanese entities have no need to worry at all," Guo told reporters in the Chinese capital.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday instructed ministers to advance industrial-scale test mining for rare earth minerals in Pacific waters off the country.

Tokyo plans to begin full-scale seabed sediment collection tests in waters off Minamitorishima Island, about 1,900 kilometers (1,180 miles) southeast of Tokyo in the Pacific Ocean, following an earlier successful trial.

The cost of mining and transporting rare earths from the remote area. However, remain a problem.

The developments come after two Japanese nationals were detained in China for allegedly smuggling items prohibited for import or export last week.