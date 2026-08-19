Foreign Ministry reiterates support for court's role in upholding rule of law amid US measures against Tomoko Akane

Tokyo calls US sanctions on Japanese chief of ICC 'very unfortunate' Foreign Ministry reiterates support for court's role in upholding rule of law amid US measures against Tomoko Akane

Tokyo on Wednesday described the US sanctions imposed on Japanese chief of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Tomoko Akane as "very unfortunate," according to a statement by Japan's Foreign Ministry.

"Japan has consistently supported the ICC, which is a permanent international criminal court, in its efforts to prosecute and punish the most serious crimes of concern to the international community and to uphold the rule of law. From this standpoint, the announced measures are very unfortunate," the ministry's Press Secretary Toshihiro Kitamura said in the statement.

He added that Japan "will remain committed to strengthening the international rule of law while maintaining dialogue and communication with relevant countries."

Japan's reaction came a day after the US imposed sanctions on Akane and official Abdoulaye Seye.

Akane, a Japanese national who has served as ICC president since 2024, and Seye, a Senegalese national, were added to the US Treasury Department’s Specially Designated Nationals List, according to the department's website.

The listing blocks any US assets held by Akane and Seye, and bars Americans and entities from engaging in transactions with them.

The move comes as Washington has intensified pressure on the court since the ICC issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.