Pakistan played 'sincere role' to mediate between the US and Iran, says Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

'Things moving in the right direction,' says Pakistani prime minister on ending US-Iran war Pakistan played 'sincere role' to mediate between the US and Iran, says Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that "things are moving in the right direction" on ending the war between the US and Iran.

In his remarks before meeting with his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang in Beijing, Sharif said that Islamabad's ongoing mediation to bring a negotiated settlement between the two warring sides has already shown progress and "things are moving in the right direction."

In footage aired by state-run Pakistan TV, he said that Pakistan played a “sincere role to mediate between the US and Iran.”

Sharif is on a four-day official visit to China and was welcomed by Li at the Great Hall of the People.

Sharif hailed the role of Pakistani army chief Field Marshall Asim Munir who, he said, remained in touch with leadership from both sides.

Munir was in Tehran last week to hold talks with the top Iranian leadership as part of Islamabad's mediation to end the Middle East conflict.

“We hope and pray that peace will be restored, and lots of ground has already been covered,” Sharif said, thanking the Chinese leadership for their support of Islamabad’s mediation efforts.

“I think we have to really be together, so that the world at large is at peace and business as usual starts again, because this crisis has hit not only the economy in the region but the global community,” he said.



Chinese Premier Li hails Pakistan’s contribution to regional peace

Li hailed the role of Pakistan in injecting “positive energy to the regional peace.”

His meeting with Sharif came as the two neighbors marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

“Pakistan has maintained close coordination and cooperation, safeguarded common interests, and injected positive energy to the regional peace," Li said.

"China is ready to work with Pakistan to pursue greater solidarity firmly support each other and keep expanding practical cooperation,” he added.

Sharif underscored Pakistan’s commitment to the development of the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its next phase, with focus on industrialization, connectivity, agriculture, science and technology, digital transformation, clean energy and socio-economic development.

​​​​​​​The two sides inked several Memorandums of Understanding on trade, agriculture, education, and industrial cooperation.

China and Pakistan are closely linked through the CPEC, a flagship component of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, connecting Xinjiang with Pakistan’s Gwadar Port through roads, railways and energy infrastructure projects.

The two sides looked forward to implementation of the next phase of CPEC, as Sharif reaffirmed Islamabad's "firm" resolve to ensure foolproof security of Chinese nationals, institutions and projects in Pakistan.

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $23.1 billion in 2024.