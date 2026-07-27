Authorities investigate suspicious device near Senate after another suspected IED explosion outside Justice Department

Suspected bomb found near Philippine Senate ahead of president's address Authorities investigate suspicious device near Senate after another suspected IED explosion outside Justice Department

A suspected improvised explosive device (IED) was found near the Philippine Senate building in Pasay on Monday ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s scheduled State of the Nation Address, according to local media.

The Senate's Special Security Unit discovered the suspicious item during a routine inspection at around 8 am local time (0000GMT), ABS-CBN News reported.

The unit requested an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from the Pasay police, which later neutralized the suspected IED, the broadcaster said.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

Earlier on Monday, an explosion allegedly caused by an IED occurred near the entrance to the Department of Justice in Manila.

The Justice Ministry said there were no reported casualties.

The Philippine National Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit responded to the scene to conduct a technical examination.

"Investigation is ongoing to determine the source, nature, and circumstances surrounding the explosion," the ministry said, adding that the situation was under control and the Justice Department compound remained secure.

According to the Philippine News Agency, around 20,000 police officers were due to be deployed to maintain "peace and order" during Marcos' fifth State of the Nation Address in Quezon City.