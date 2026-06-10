Brief of evidence contained 230,000 CCTV images and 'numerous devices' from other people reportedly linked to defendant, with material requiring translation, prosecutor tells court

Suspect in Australia's Bondi Beach mass shooting charged with 19 additional offenses Brief of evidence contained 230,000 CCTV images and 'numerous devices' from other people reportedly linked to defendant, with material requiring translation, prosecutor tells court

A man accused of carrying out a fatal shooting at Bondi Beach in Australia has been charged with an additional 19 counts.

According to court records, the new charges include 10 counts of "shooting at with intent to murder," six counts of discharging a firearm with intent to resist arrest, and three counts of causing wounding or grievous bodily harm with intent to murder, as reported by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The Commonwealth prosecutor told the court that the brief of evidence contained 230,000 CCTV images and "numerous devices" from other people reportedly linked to the defendant, with material requiring translation.

Naveed Akram, who is being held in a high-security prison, had already been charged with 59 offenses, including multiple counts of murder, attempted murder, and committing a terrorist act, in connection with a shooting at a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Dec. 14.

The 24-year-old's father, Sajid Akram, 50 -- who was also armed and fired on people on Bondi Beach -- was shot dead by police before Naveed's arrest.

The attack killed 15 people and injured 42 others. Police described the incident as a "terrorist attack."

Akram's defense lawyer, Leonie Gittani, said he had yet to enter a plea, as the matter was "still in its infancy."