Philippines hosts 48th ASEAN summit as bloc moves to coordinate response to the effects of US-Iran war on regional economies

Southeast Asian leaders meet with energy, fuel supplies on agenda amid Mideast war Philippines hosts 48th ASEAN summit as bloc moves to coordinate response to the effects of US-Iran war on regional economies

Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met Friday in the Philippines amid growing concerns about fuel security and energy supplies as the Middle East war continues to disrupt global shipping and oil markets.

The meeting kicked off in Cebu City with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. chairing the session as Manila serves as the bloc’s current chair.

The meeting is likely to discuss the effect of tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy route, with several Southeast Asian economies heavily dependent on oil and gas imports from the Gulf region.

The leaders of the 11-member bloc are also expected to talk about supply chain stability, inflation risks and regional coordination to prevent shortages of fuel and other essential commodities.

On Thursday, the bloc’s top diplomats and economic officials discussed a possible "coordinated and practical" response by the ASEAN to the effect of the Middle East war.

"No member state can manage these challenges alone. Our responses must be coordinated, practical and timely," said Cristina Roque, the Philippines’ trade and industry secretary.

The Philippines was the first country globally, last month it imposed economic emergency to cope with impact of Mideast War.

The officials discussed issues of strategic importance, "including the evolving energy crisis and the implications of the situation in the Middle East on the region," according to a statement.

Beyond energy concerns, ASEAN leaders may also confront regional disputes threatening the bloc’s cohesion.

Myanmar remains a particularly sensitive issue. The country’s military leadership has been barred from ASEAN summits since a 2021 coup. Myanmar recently elected former junta chief Min Aung Hlaing as president in widely criticized elections.

The summit is being attended by leaders from the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Timor-Leste -- the bloc’s newest member.​​​​​​​