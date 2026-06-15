President says agreement could help ease regional tensions as Washington and Tehran prepare to sign accord in Switzerland

South Korea's Lee welcomes US-Iran peace deal, hopes for stability in Middle East President says agreement could help ease regional tensions as Washington and Tehran prepare to sign accord in Switzerland

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday welcomed the newly announced peace agreement between the United States and Iran, saying he hopes it will contribute to peace and stability in the Middle East and ensure the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on US social media platform X, Lee praised the diplomatic efforts that led to the breakthrough and underscored the importance of dialogue in resolving international disputes, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The remarks came after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that Washington and Tehran had reached a peace agreement and would formally sign it in Switzerland on Friday.

Both the United States and Iran later confirmed the announcement.

US President Donald Trump said the agreement had been finalized and announced plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lift a US naval blockade that had disrupted maritime traffic in the Gulf.

Lee’s office later welcomed the development, expressing hope that the accord would help reduce tensions in the region and contribute to broader international stability.

The agreement follows months of heightened tensions after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, sparking concerns over regional security and global energy supplies.

Pakistan has played a central mediating role since helping secure a ceasefire between the parties on April 8, facilitating diplomatic contacts that eventually led to the deal.

The prospect of reopening the Strait of Hormuz has been closely watched in South Korea, which depends heavily on energy imports from the Middle East.

Seoul has repeatedly called for restraint and diplomacy, stressing that stability in the region is essential for global trade, energy security and economic growth.

