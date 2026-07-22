President Lee Jae Myung to meet global tech leaders in US; visit Brazil, Chile, and Argentina before flying to Germany

South Korea's Lee to embark on multi-nation trip to Americas with high tech, trade on agenda President Lee Jae Myung to meet global tech leaders in US; visit Brazil, Chile, and Argentina before flying to Germany

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will embark on a multi-nation diplomatic tour this week to visit the US, three South American nations, and Germany, the presidential office announced Wednesday.

Lee will begin his trip on Friday with a two-day visit to San Francisco, where he will participate in an artificial intelligence summit and hold talks with the chief executives of major technology companies, including OpenAI and Nvidia, according to Yonhap News.

Later, Lee will fly to Brazil for a summit with his counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The South Korean president will head to Chile and conclude his trip to South America with the last stop in Argentina before flying to Germany.

He will discuss trade expansion, including negotiations regarding the South Korea-Mercosur trade framework and an upgraded free trade agreement with Chile.

The discussions in South America will also focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation on critical energy resources and food supply chains, according to Lee's office.

In Frankfurt, Germany, Lee is scheduled to meet with South Korean residents before returning home on Aug. 3.