South Korean president flies to Europe for 10-day official trip, G7 summit Lee will visit Belgium, Italy before attending G7 summit in France

South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung said on Tuesday that he began his first official visit to Europe since taking office, as the trip comes at a time of “overlapping global crises” and will help expand cooperation and strengthen Seoul’s diplomatic and economic foundations.

In a post through US social media company X, Lee described his first stop Belgium as a key logistics hub with a strong small and medium-sized enterprise ecosystem, offering opportunities to deepen trade and business ties with South Korea.

He also highlighted growing cultural links, noting that South Korea's K-pop group BTS is scheduled to hold its first standalone concert in Belgium next month, which he said could further strengthen people-to-people ties, particularly among younger generations.

The trip marks the 125th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Belgium. Lee said his meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever will aim to open a “new chapter” in bilateral cooperation.

Accompanied by South Korean first lady Kim Hea Kyung, Lee will visit the Vatican on Sunday and Monday, and meet with Pope Leo XIV before attending the G7 summit in France's Evian on June 15-17.

The trip comes shortly after Lee marked his first anniversary in office on June 4.

