Police find personal data of ‘key domestic figures’ in materials obtained through cyberattack on private certification agency

South Korean police probe suspected data leak involving presidential officials Police find personal data of ‘key domestic figures’ in materials obtained through cyberattack on private certification agency

South Korean police have launched an investigation into a suspected leak of personal information involving presidential officials and other prominent figures after a private certification agency was hacked, local media reported Thursday.

The National Police Agency (NPA) said investigators detected information belonging to "key domestic figures," including officials from the presidential office, while analyzing materials obtained through the cyberattack, according to Yonhap News Agency.

“While analyzing the hacked materials, (we) have confirmed that personal information of key domestic figures was included,” the NPA said.

Police stressed that the presidential office’s own computer servers had not been compromised in the attack.

The leaked information is believed to consist primarily of basic contact details typically included on business cards, including names and phone numbers.

Authorities are investigating how the private certification agency’s systems were breached, the extent of the information exposed and whether the compromised data has been distributed or misused.

The NPA has not disclosed the identities or number of presidential officials and other individuals whose personal information may have been affected.