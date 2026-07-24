South Korean court orders business tycoon to pay $644 million divorce settlement

A South Korean appeals court on Friday ordered SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won to pay 944 billion won ($644 million) to his former wife, Roh Soh-yeong, in a revised property settlement in one of the country's most closely watched divorce cases, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The Seoul High Court issued the ruling after the Supreme Court in October upheld the couple's divorce and Chey's 2 billion won ($1.4 million) alimony payment but sent the property division issue back for reconsideration.

The revised settlement is lower than the 1.38 trillion won ($941 million) the appellate court awarded Roh in May 2024.

The court ruled that Chey's shares in SK Inc. should be included in the marital estate, rejecting his argument that the holdings were separate property acquired through inheritance or gifts.

It said Roh, daughter of former President Roh Tae-woo, was entitled to one-third of the couple's assets, citing her contributions through household responsibilities, raising their three children and supporting public activities related to SK Group during the marriage.

The court, however, excluded allegations that Roh's father had transferred an illegal slush fund to Chey's father, in line with the Supreme Court's earlier ruling.

Chey and Roh married in 1988. Their divorce dispute began after Chey filed for divorce in 2017, two years after publicly acknowledging an extramarital relationship and fathering a child outside the marriage.

Chey's legal team said it would review Friday's ruling before deciding whether to appeal. Roh's lawyers declined to comment.