South Korean activists return after Israeli seizure of Gaza aid flotilla President Lee weighs action against Israeli Premier Netanyahu as released activists accuse Israeli forces of abuse, illegal detention

Two South Korean activists returned to their homeland on Friday after being released by Israel following the interception of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla in international waters, escalating diplomatic and political tensions between Seoul and Tel Aviv.

Kim Ah-hyun and Kim Dong-hyeon were among nearly 430 international activists attempting to deliver food, medicine and humanitarian supplies to the Gaza Strip amid Israel’s ongoing blockade, reported The Korea Herald.

The activists, from countries including Spain, Ireland, Turkey, France and Indonesia, were detained after Israeli forces seized multiple vessels before they could reach Gaza.

Kim Ah-hyun had been aboard the Lina Al Nabulsi, intercepted Tuesday, while Kim Dong-hyeon traveled on the Kyriakos X, seized a day earlier. Both were released on Thursday from detention in southern Israel.

Speaking to reporters upon arrival in South Korea, Kim Ah-hyun accused Israeli forces of “illegally abducting” and assaulting activists during the raid.

She said she suffered injuries to her left ear after being beaten by Israeli personnel and now has difficulty hearing. Despite the ordeal, she vowed to continue participating in humanitarian missions to Gaza, The Korea Herald reported.

The case has rapidly intensified political debate in South Korea after President Lee Jae Myung publicly condemned Israel’s actions and questioned their legality under international law.

During a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Lee directed officials to consider issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, citing the interception of aid ships carrying South Korean citizens.

Referring to the International Criminal Court’s war crimes case against Netanyahu, Lee said “quite a few” European countries had already moved toward legal action and suggested Seoul should review similar measures.

“There are minimum international norms, and Israel is violating them all,” Lee said, according to local media reports.

He also questioned whether Israel had any legal authority to seize vessels operating outside its territorial waters, asking officials whether the flotilla had crossed any internationally recognized maritime boundaries.