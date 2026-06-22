Criticism comes following report that fences have been built very close to inter-Korean border

South Korea slams North Korea's 'intensified' border fencing Criticism comes following report that fences have been built very close to inter-Korean border

South Korea slammed North Korea's "intensified" border fencing Monday as a violation of the armistice agreement that halted the 1950-53 Korean War, local media reported.

The criticism from South Korea’s military came following a report that the fences have been built very close to the inter-Korean border, said Yonhap News Agency.

Local media, citing military sources, earlier reported that Pyongyang has installed barbed wire fences just 80-90 meters (87-98 yards) from the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) separating the two Koreas.

"The North Korean military's installation of barriers along the MDL is a clear violation of the Armistice Agreement and our military will continue to respond in close cooperation with the United Nations Command (UNC)," South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

The JCS said the military is closely monitoring North Korea's military activities along the border area and maintaining border security.

There was no immediate reaction from Pyongyang to Seoul’s statement.

South Korea views the North's defense buildup near the border as a violation of the armistice agreement as the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) sits as a buffer zone extending 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) on either side of the MDL to restrict troops and heavy weapons.

South Korea has also erected tactical fences to connect front-line guard posts, but the fences are reportedly not positioned nearly as close to the MDL as the North Korean barriers are.

However, the United Nations Command (UNC), which administers and enforces the armistice agreement, in a separate statement struck a cautious note, stating that the border measures "do not automatically constitute" violations of the agreement.

"When appropriate, UNC addresses Armistice-related concerns through established mechanisms and remains committed to preserving peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," it added.

