Lee Jae Myung, Jonas Gahr Store discuss bilateral ties, security situations in Europe, Korean Peninsula during meeting on sidelines of NATO summit in Turkish capital

South Korea, Norway to boost defense industry cooperation as leaders meet at NATO summit in Ankara Lee Jae Myung, Jonas Gahr Store discuss bilateral ties, security situations in Europe, Korean Peninsula during meeting on sidelines of NATO summit in Turkish capital

South Korea and Norway will strengthen defense industrial cooperation, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Wednesday following his meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on the sidelines of the NATO summit in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

Seoul and Oslo “have built a strong friendship through cooperation across a wide range of areas, including renewable energy, shipbuilding and maritime industries, and the defense industry,” Lee said in a statement on US social media platform X.

Lauding Norway as a “steadfast partner that has consistently placed its trust in Korea’s defense capabilities,” Lee said he and Store “agreed to further strengthen our defense industrial cooperation and expand collaboration in emerging industries as well.”

The meeting came after a South Korean defense firm, Hanwha Aerospace, early this year won a $922 million contract to supply Chunmoo multiple launch rocket systems, including rockets, to Norway.

Lee said he and Gore also had an “in-depth exchange of views on regional and global issues, including the security situations in Europe and on the Korean Peninsula.”

“I will continue to do my utmost to ensure that the outcomes of today's meeting are translated into tangible benefits for the peoples of both our countries,” said the South Korean president.

The meeting between Lee and Store was held on the second and final day of the 2026 NATO Summit, which began in Ankara on Tuesday.

Although South Korea is not a member of the 32-member military bloc, Seoul, Australia, Japan, and New Zealand have been invited to NATO summits since 2022 as the alliance's four Asia partners.