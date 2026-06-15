Any deployment would depend on ceasefire taking hold, stabilization of conditions in Strait of Hormuz, according to report

South Korea mulls deploying minesweepers to Strait of Hormuz after US-Iran deal: Report Any deployment would depend on ceasefire taking hold, stabilization of conditions in Strait of Hormuz, according to report

South Korea is considering whether to deploy naval minesweepers to help clear the Strait of Hormuz following the agreement reached between the United States and Iran, according to the Korea JoongAng Daily on Monday.

The newspaper, citing multiple government sources, reported that the option of dispatching minesweepers is under serious internal review.

Any deployment would depend on a ceasefire taking hold and the stabilization of conditions in and around the strategic waterway.

The strait is a key maritime chokepoint.

"This ultimately comes down to a question of commitment (to the United States), and sending minesweepers is one of the options (of showing that commitment)," one source said. "It's a matter of choice whether to be fully involved in rebuilding the strait from the outset or to wade in gradually at a lower level."

A senior ruling Democratic Party official said on condition of anonymity that the government is committed to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. "The Ministry of National Defense is reviewing options from multiple angles, taking comprehensive account of peninsular readiness and domestic legal procedures," the official said.

However, another senior ruling party official said that the question of deploying minesweepers "has not yet reached the stage of consultations with the United States, Britain or France," as "discussions can only begin once a ceasefire is signed."

According to Yonhap News Agency, a total of 24 South Korean-linked vessels remain stranded in the Persian Gulf after an oil tanker and a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier exited the Gulf last week. A total of 137 South Korean sailors also remain in the area.

South Korea's Defense Ministry also said that it is "actively participating in international discussions on ensuring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," and that it "will carefully examine realistic options for contribution with relevant ministries and take comprehensive account of international law, the safety of international sea lanes, the Korea-US alliance, the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and domestic legal procedures."

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the US and Iran had reached an agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon.