South Korea in 'close' coordination with US after belated disclosure of North Korea's latest missile launch North conducted tests of new multiple rocket launcher, key weapons, overseen by Kim Jong Un

South Korea said Monday it is in "close" coordination with the US on North Korea's missile launches, as criticism mounted for its delayed announcement of Pyongyang's latest launch, according to media reports.

North Korea conducted tests of a new multiple rocket launcher and other key weapons Thursday, which was overseen by leader Kim Jong Un.

The South Korean military, however, did not disclose details of the tests on the day of the test-firing, raising questions about whether it withheld the information or failed to detect the launch in time, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

Local media said the US' decision to limit information-sharing with South Korea on North Korea's military movements may have hampered Seoul's ability to track them in real time.

"South Korea and the US detected and tracked in real time multiple projectiles launched by North Korea on June 25, maintaining close coordination for all contingencies," said Col. Lee Kyung-ho, deputy Defense Ministry spokesperson.

Lee said the projectiles are classified as "tactical weapons systems" and detailed specifications will be finalized after a comprehensive analysis.

He said the dedication of South Korean and US service members should not be undermined through "political interpretations."

North Korea's latest tests involved an upgraded version of the 240mm-caliber 24-tubular multiple rocket launcher system, "special mission" warheads for tactical ballistic missiles and the extended-range shells for a 155mm self-propelled howitzer.