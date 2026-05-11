South Korea condemns attack on vessel in Strait of Hormuz: Report Opposition criticizes government for refraining from describing May 4 strike as Iranian attack

Seoul "strongly condemned" attacks on civilian vessels, saying a closer examination was needed regarding last week's strike in the Strait of Hormuz, as the government has yet to determine who was responsible for the incident, local media reported on Monday.

"Our government maintains that attacks on privately operated vessels, including the HMM Namu, can neither be justified nor tolerated, and we strongly condemn them," National Security Advisor Wi Sung-lac said, according to a report by Yonhap News Agency.

On Sunday, the Foreign Ministry said the strike by two "unidentified airborne objects" was found to have caused an explosion and fire on May 4, aboard the Panama-flagged cargo ship HMM Namu operated by the South Korean shipping firm HMM Co., announcing the results of an investigation conducted by a government team.

Seoul has been working to "identify who was behind the attack and determine the type of the objects involved, and will take necessary measures based on its findings," the report quoted Wi as saying.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said: "There are still things we need to look into more carefully, and we will need to make a judgment after reviewing them cautiously."

His remarks coincided with criticism from the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), which accused the government of downplaying the strike and refraining from describing it as an Iranian attack.

"Our government earlier insisted there were low chances that the vessel had come under attack," PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok said during a meeting of the party's supreme council.

The Iranian Embassy in Seoul has denied that Tehran carried out the attack, as the strait remains blocked by the US, as well as Iran, since the US and Israel initiated a war on Feb. 28.

"(The government) has no willingness whatsoever to protect the safety and property of the people," Jang added.

Seoul on Sunday briefed Iranian Ambassador Saeed Koozechi following the announcement of the investigation’s results.

Foreign Minister Cho said: "We needed to explain the situation first," adding the ministry had also briefed the US on the probe’s findings.

Seoul has stressed it will not prejudge responsibility for the incident.

US President Donald Trump earlier claimed that Iran had "taken some shots" at the HMM Namu and other targets, but the Iranian Embassy in Seoul stressed that Tehran "firmly and categorically" denies any involvement in the incident by its military.

There were 24 crew members on board, including six South Koreans, with no casualties reported.

The incident took place hours after the US launched a now-suspended operation, dubbed "Project Freedom," aimed at freeing ships stranded in the waterway. The operation was soon suspended at the request of Pakistan, which is mediating between the US and Iran, according to Trump.

The HMM Namu vessel has been rendered inoperable due to the attacks, and company official said Monday: "It would be difficult to repair the vessel within one or two months."

However, the South Korean shipping company HMM has begun preparations to repair the vessel.

"We are reviewing the best way to carry out the repairs," an HMM official told Yonhap News Agency by phone.