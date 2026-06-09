Singapore and Tanzanian presidents welcome East African Community's pursuit of free trade agreement with Singapore

Singapore president makes 1st Tanzania visit since diplomatic ties established Singapore and Tanzanian presidents welcome East African Community's pursuit of free trade agreement with Singapore

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is making the first presidential visit from Singapore to Tanzania since the two countries established diplomatic relations 45 years ago.

Tharman, who began a state visit on Monday, met Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday.

The two leaders discussed cooperation in the blue and green economies, the digital economy, tourism, port development, food security, healthcare and education, according to a statement by Singapore's Foreign Ministry.

They later witnessed the signing of several agreements, including a framework for bilateral consultations, trade facilitation, cooperation in carbon credits and skills development, as well as an agreement to avoid double taxation.

The two sides also welcomed the East African Community's (EAC) intention to pursue a free trade agreement with Singapore. If concluded, it would be the regional bloc's first free trade negotiations with a partner outside Africa and Singapore's first such agreement with an African partner.

The EAC countries includes Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Somalia, Tanzania and Uganda.

Tharman is on a state visit to Tanzania through Wednesday.