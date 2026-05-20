Sergey Lavrov describes bilateral ties between Moscow and Beijing as world’s most stable and resilient

Russia-China partnership serves as stabilizing force in turbulent world, Russian top diplomat says Sergey Lavrov describes bilateral ties between Moscow and Beijing as world’s most stable and resilient

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday praised the strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing, describing Russia and China as a stabilizing force in a turbulent world.

In an interview with Shanghai-based media group SMG during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to China, which began Tuesday night, Lavrov described bilateral ties as among the world’s most stable and resilient.

He said the relationship was built on mutual respect, economic cooperation and recognition of each country’s sovereign interests.

The partnership rests on “a very solid material foundation,” Lavrov said, noting that bilateral trade has exceeded $200 billion for several years, with energy cooperation remaining central to ties.

“Russia is the leading supplier of pipeline natural gas to the People’s Republic of China. We are among the main suppliers of liquefied natural gas and coal. We recently reached a final agreement on the construction of the major gas pipeline, Power of Siberia 2. The Far Eastern Route is also being discussed,” he said.

Lavrov also highlighted cooperation in civil nuclear energy, space exploration and advanced technology, saying Moscow and Beijing were strengthening their technological partnership.

“China has technologies that help the Russian Federation overcome the artificial, illegal obstacles created by the West,” he said.

He argued that “recent developments” had exposed what he described as the true nature of Western policy and said Russia and China increasingly needed to rely on their own resources and “fraternal solidarity.”

Russia captures 80 Ukrainian settlements

Speaking about the war on Ukraine, Lavrov claimed Russian forces captured around 80 settlements in 2026, including 35 in March and April, adding that “the process is ongoing.”

He drew parallels between Ukraine and Taiwan, arguing that both Moscow and Beijing oppose what he described as outside attempts to turn “compatriots” against their respective states.

“I am sure you understand us well in China, because there is Taiwan — it is also an inseparable, integral part of the Chinese state,” he said.

“Under the Biden administration, there were persistent attempts to pump Taiwan full of weapons, militarize it and support in every possible way those forces that did not want reunification with the Chinese people, of which they are a part,” he added.

Referring to talks held in Alaska in August last year, Lavrov said the administration of US President Donald Trump was the only American leadership to acknowledge what Moscow describes as the “root causes” of the conflict, including opposition to Ukraine joining NATO and recognition of territorial “realities on the ground.”

Lavrov also accused European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of pressuring Washington to adopt a harder stance toward Moscow.

“As I understand it, the United States has already somewhat lost interest and enthusiasm. They openly say that Europe should deal with Ukraine, while the United States will focus on China. This is being said everywhere,” he said.

Lavrov said Moscow remained open to talks with Washington and continued maintaining communication channels with US representatives.

“It will soon be a year since the Alaska summit. There's been no progress, not even in the behavior of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Europeans, no shift. On the contrary, they're becoming increasingly aggressive and brazen,” he said.