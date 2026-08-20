Candidate for Bangladesh Nationalist Party, which holds 2/3 majority in parliament, secures easy win over opposition Jamaat nominee

Ruling party leader Mirza Fakhrul elected Bangladesh's new president Candidate for Bangladesh Nationalist Party, which holds 2/3 majority in parliament, secures easy win over opposition Jamaat nominee

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has become the country’s new president after easily defeating the opposition Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance's candidate, retired Col. Oli Ahmed.

The new president will take the oath of office on Friday, the election commission said.

A total of 349 lawmakers, including the prime minister, the opposition leader, and 50 reserved women MPs, voted in parliament. The election was held after a 35-year gap, as no opposition candidates had contested the largely ceremonial five year position during that period.



Alam secured support of 255 lawmakers, while his opponent Ahmed received 88 votes, according to daily Prothomalo.



Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin presided over the election.

BNP’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul, 78, emerged as the de facto leader of the party when its late chairperson, Khaleda Zia, was in jail and then-acting chairman Tarique Rahman was in exile in the UK for 17 years, mainly during ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule.

The 11-party alliance's candidate, Liberal Democratic Party Chairman Oli Ahmed, who was backed by Jamaat, was defeated in the election.

Ahmed, once a BNP leader and close ally of slain Bangladeshi President Ziaur Rahman, resigned from BNP and later co-founded the Liberal Democratic Party in 2006.

Earlier, Mohammed Shahabuddin, who served as president under Hasina’s Awami League government, resigned on July 24, citing health reasons, two years before completing his five-year term.

Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed subsequently assumed duties as interim president.