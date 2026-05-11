Worshippers reportedly chase man away from mosque after he claims to have AK-47 in vehicle

'Place of peace': Threats to worshippers at Australian mosque trigger condemnation Worshippers reportedly chase man away from mosque after he claims to have AK-47 in vehicle

Threats against worshippers at a mosque in the northeastern Australian state of Queensland sparked widespread condemnation Monday.

Local lawmaker Bisma Asif said in a social media post that a man threatened to shoot worshippers at the Bald Hills Mosque with an AK-47 on Sunday. She noted that the same mosque was targeted with a swastika and anti-Muslim graffiti in December.

"A place of worship should be a place of peace," Asif said.

"No one – regardless of their faith – should fear for their safety when they gather to pray," she added, blaming politicians "seeking to use racial division to gain votes, and those too weak to call it out," for the "rise in racism, Islamophobia and antisemitism across Australia in recent years."

According to reports, worshippers chased the man away after he entered the mosque and told people he had an AK-47 in his vehicle outside.

Police said no one was physically injured and the suspect fled the scene.

Following an investigation, police said Monday that a 33-year-old man from Mitchelton had been charged with one count each of creating a public nuisance and disturbing a place of worship.

The Australian National Imams Council also strongly condemned the incident.

This incident has caused "significant distress within the local Muslim community and represents a grave violation of the sanctity, safety, and security of a place of worship," the council said.

"Places of worship must remain sanctuaries of peace, reflection, and safety. Any act of intimidation, threats, or hatred directed towards worshippers is utterly unacceptable, unequivocally condemned, and must be treated with the utmost seriousness," said Imam Shadi Alsuleiman, president of the council.

The council warned that the incident adds to a “troubling pattern of anti-Muslim incidents nationwide,” including threats against mosques, disruptions to religious gatherings and abuse targeting Muslim Australians.

