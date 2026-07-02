Conflicting reports emerge over whether juvenile driver was 15 or 11 after pickup truck strikes group of monks in northeastern Thailand

Pickup truck driven by juvenile hits Buddhist monks, kills 8 in Thailand Conflicting reports emerge over whether juvenile driver was 15 or 11 after pickup truck strikes group of monks in northeastern Thailand

A pickup truck driven by a juvenile boy killed at least eight Buddhist monks and injured several others after crashing into a group of monks on a walking pilgrimage in Thailand's northeastern Mukdahan province on Thursday.

The crash occurred at about 11.55 am local time (0455GMT) near the entrance to Huai Sing village in Na Si Nuan subdistrict of Mueang district. The group of more than 10 monks was walking to Don Tan district after having their midday meal at the Wat Roi Phra Phutthabat Phu Manorom temple, Thai Inquirer reported.

Police and rescue workers rushed to the scene and took the injured to a hospital. Authorities launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

The identity and age of the driver remain unclear, with local media providing conflicting accounts.

State broadcaster Thai PBS World reported that the driver was a child under the age of 15 who had allegedly taken his parents' pickup truck without permission.

However, the Bangkok Post reported that the driver was an 11-year-old boy with special needs.​​​​​​​