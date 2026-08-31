Shehbaz Sharif extends invitation to Masoud Pezeshkian for official visit to Pakistan at his 'earliest convenience'

Pakistan's premier vows to continue efforts for peace in talks with Iranian president amid war with US Shehbaz Sharif extends invitation to Masoud Pezeshkian for official visit to Pakistan at his 'earliest convenience'

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday vowed that his country would continue efforts for regional peacebuilding amid the war between the US and Iran.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, according to a statement from Sharif's office.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Sharif's Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi and Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch also attended the meeting.

Both leaders exchanged views on the evolving regional situation.

While reaffirming that Pakistan would continue its sincere efforts for regional peacebuilding, Sharif stated that the recent visit of Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, to Tehran and his "constructive" engagements boded well in this regard.

Sharif emphasized the importance of restraint and sustained diplomatic engagement to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.

He also underscored the need to build on the understandings reached under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, which offered the "only viable" pathway to enduring peace in the region.

Pezeshkian, in turn, appreciated Pakistan’s consistent diplomatic efforts for regional peace and security.

The Iranian President also underscored the enduring strength of Pakistan-Iran relations, rooted in centuries of shared history, culture and faith and reaffirmed Tehran’s "strong" desire to further deepen cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

The two leaders reaffirmed the "close and longstanding" ties between both countries and emphasized the need to further strengthen bilateral relations across all areas of mutual cooperation, in line with decisions taken during Pezeshkian's visit to Pakistan in June .

They also reviewed ongoing efforts aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and people-to-people contacts.

Sharif extended an invitation to Pezeshkian to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his “earliest convenience.”

The Iranian President also invited Sharif to attend the forthcoming ECO Summit in Tehran in December.

Pakistan has remained the main mediator between Iran and the US throughout the war that began on Feb. 28, and has maintained close contact with both sides.