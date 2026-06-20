Anti-Terrorism Court-I in Lahore acquits former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in same case

Pakistani court convicts opposition leaders in case related to 2023 attacks on military installations Anti-Terrorism Court-I in Lahore acquits former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in same case

An anti-terrorist court in Pakistan on Saturday handed down a 10-year jail term each to several former lawmakers from the main opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in an arson case, a court record said.

The judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court-I in Lahore, however, acquitted the country's former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the case, which is related to attacks on military installations during protests against the brief arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated since May 2023.

The court declared former governor of the country's largest province, Punjab, Umar Cheema; former lawmakers Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed; and sent them to jail for 10 years.

Qureshi and others have already been serving jail in other cases.

Several military installations, including the army headquarters, were allegedly attacked by the PTI workers across Pakistan to protest Khan's arrest, which led to arrests and convictions of hundreds of party supporters and leaders.

The PTI denies involvement in the attacks, describing the crackdown on the party as a political vendetta.

Khan, who was prime minister from 2018 to 2022, has been imprisoned in Rawalpindi, a garrison city in northeastern Pakistan, since August 2023 on corruption charges.

He has faced dozens of other cases, which he referred to as "shams."