Vessels seized by US are currently near Singaporean waters, says Pakistani Foreign Minister Dar

Pakistan seeks Singapore’s help for return of Pakistani, Iranian seafarers aboard US-seized vessels Vessels seized by US are currently near Singaporean waters, says Pakistani Foreign Minister Dar

​​​​​​​Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday that he had sought Singapore’s support in repatriating Pakistani and Iranian seafarers aboard vessels seized by the US.

The vessels are currently near Singaporean waters, Dar said in a statement on US social media company X, adding that he spoke with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan in a phone call.

The Pakistani foreign minister said he also spoke with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi “as we remain in close coordination on the matter.”

Last month, the US military intercepted at least three Iranian-flagged tankers in Asian waters as Washington has imposed a blockade on Iran's trade by sea.

“We appreciate the cooperation and support being extended by Singapore,” Dar said, adding that Islamabad “stands ready to facilitate the safe repatriation of Iranian nationals to Iran via Pakistan.”

“Pakistan, through its Foreign Office and relevant authorities, is closely coordinating with US authorities and others to ensure the safety, welfare, and earliest possible return of our nationals,” he added.

Balakrishnan, for his part, "appreciated... Pakistan’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region through facilitating dialogue between the United States and Iran," Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a separate statement.

While Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued efforts toward peace and development in the region and beyond, the two sides also discussed maritime affairs and recent incidents in international waters, the ministry added.