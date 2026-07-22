Pakistan seeks $10B support facility from US to strengthen economy: Report Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Pakistan has asked the US to provide a $10-billion support facility to underpin its economy, local media reported on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, who is currently visiting Washington, met with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday and asked for the $10 billion Exchange Stabilization Support Facility, local daily Dawn reported, citing diplomatic sources.

Officials at Pakistan’s Embassy in Washington confirmed the report, however, they did not provide any details.

The US Treasury also declined to comment, but the report added that there were “strong chances” that Islamabad's request would be approved.

A statement from Pakistan's Finance Ministry said that Aurangzeb had sought US support for Pakistan’s road-to-market, based on improved access to international capital markets, higher foreign exchange reserves, and enhanced sovereign credit ratings.

The statement, however, did not mention the $10 billion request.

The proposed facility would be a financial mechanism under which the US government, through the Treasury’s Exchange Stabilization Fund, would provide loans or other backstop facilities to Pakistan to bolster its foreign exchange reserves, ease debt pressures, and help stabilize the economy.

Trump administration, according to the report, “has a keen interest in remaining engaged” with Pakistan and has “more than once pledged” to help strengthen the country’s economy.