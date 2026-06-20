Pakistan’s interior minister meets Iranian foreign minister in Tehran

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Iran’s capital, Tehran, to discuss the resumption of talks between the US and Iran.

According to a Pakistani Interior Ministry statement, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations between their countries as well as the current regional situation following the signing of a memorandum of understanding by the US and Iran.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistani minister arrived in Iran’s capital, where he was received by his Iranian counterpart Eskandar Momeni.

During their meeting, the ministers described the US-Iran agreement as a positive step toward achieving lasting peace in the region, according to another statement from Pakistan’s Interior Ministry.

On Wednesday evening, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” which is intended to pave the way for ending the war launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Iran on Feb. 28.

The US and Iran will hold technical-level talks in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on Sunday as a follow-up to the signing of the memorandum, said a Pakistani Foreign Ministry statement on Saturday.