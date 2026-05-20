Pakistan’s interior minister makes 2nd visit to Tehran in less than a week amid Iran-US mediation Mohsin Naqvi’s trip comes amid Pakistani mediation efforts to reach Iran-US agreement

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for his second visit to Iran in less than a week, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported.

The IRNA news agency said Naqvi traveled to Tehran to hold meetings with senior Iranian officials.

The visit marks Naqvi’s second trip to Iran in less than a week, which comes amid Pakistani mediation efforts aimed at reaching an agreement between Iran and the US to end their war.

During his previous visit to Tehran in recent days, the Pakistani minister met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, according to Iranian media.

Regional tensions have remained high since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran against Israel and US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely while maintaining a blockade on vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports through the strategic waterway.