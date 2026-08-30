Pakistan President, prime minister, foreign minister greet Türkiye on Victory Day Great Victory of Aug.30, 1922 remains an important chapter in Türkiye’s history, notes President Zardari

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday extended "warm" greetings to their Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the "brotherly" people of Türkiye on the 104th anniversary of Türkiye’s Victory Day.

"Pakistan and Türkiye enjoy a unique and enduring relationship, rooted in deep bonds of history, faith and mutual support," Zardari said in a post on the US social media company X.

Zardari recalled that the Great Victory of Aug.30, 1922, remains an important chapter in Türkiye’s history and expressed confidence that the close ties between the two countries would continue to grow.

He wished President Erdogan and the people of Türkiye continued peace, prosperity and success.

"Long live Pakistan–Türkiye friendship," he added.

Sharif, in a separate post on X, said: "The 30th of August commemorates the historic victory secured under the leadership of Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, which laid the foundations of the modern Turkish Republic. Pakistan joins its Turkish brothers and sisters in honouring this proud legacy of courage and national resolve."

He said the bonds between Pakistan and Türkiye are "bonds of the heart," forged over centuries of shared faith, history and struggle.

"Today our two nations have reaffirmed this strategic expression of enduring brotherhood through the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, which binds our two nations, alongside the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in our shared pursuit of common security and collective deterrence," he further said.

Pakistan remains "unflinching" in its commitment to further deepening its strategic partnership with Türkiye across all domains for the shared prosperity and security of the two nations, he maintained.



"May the abiding friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and Türkiye continue to flourish for generations to come,'' Sharif went on to say.

"Yaşasın Pakistan–Türkiye Kardeşliği! (Long live Pakistan–Türkiye brotherhood!)."



Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also congratulated the leadership, the government and the "brotherly" people of Türkiye on the occasion of Victory Day.



"We join our Turkish brothers and sisters in celebrating this historic victory and honor the memory of Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and all the heroes and martyrs of Türkiye’s War of Independence, and salute the enduring spirit of the Turkish nation," Dar said in a post on X.

Victory Day marks the final battle in western Anatolia against Greek forces in 1922 and is dedicated to the Turkish Armed Forces.

Turkish forces fought the Battle of Dumlupinar from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30 in what is now Türkiye’s central Kutahya province, where the invading Greek army was decisively defeated.

By the end of 1922, all foreign forces had been expelled from territories that collectively became the Republic of Türkiye one year later.