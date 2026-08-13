Norway backs Islamabad's mediation in US-Iran war, offers support for peace efforts and Strait of Hormuz talks

Pakistan, Norway call for peaceful resolution of global conflicts, independent Palestinian state Norway backs Islamabad's mediation in US-Iran war, offers support for peace efforts and Strait of Hormuz talks

Pakistan and Norway on Thursday called for the peaceful resolution of international conflicts, including the US-Iran war, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Speaking at a joint press stakeout after bilateral talks in Islamabad, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide reaffirmed their countries' support for multilateralism and international law under the UN Charter.

Reiterating Norway's longstanding support for a two-state solution, Eide said Oslo would continue working with international partners toward the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

He also strongly backed Pakistan's ongoing mediation efforts to end the US-Iran war, which began on Feb. 28 with Israeli-US strikes on Iran.

"It's a real service to the world," Eide said, referring to the Pakistan-led mediation.

He described the situation in the Middle East as "extremely dangerous" for global peace and the world economy, noting that the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz was not merely an issue between the warring parties but a global concern.

Eide said Norway was ready to assist Pakistan's peace efforts, noting that Oslo had experience in peace negotiations and maintained open channels with both Tehran and Washington.

"Wherever we can be useful, we will," he said.

Highlighting Norway's experience in international maritime affairs, Eide said Oslo could also play a "constructive" role in discussions concerning international maritime law and developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

Describing the recently signed Mecca defense pact between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan as an "interesting" development, Eide said he and Dar also discussed the long-running Kashmir dispute and the situation in Afghanistan.

Dar, for his part, said he briefed Eide on the Kashmir dispute, India's unilateral suspension of the World Bank-brokered Indus Waters Treaty and the Makkah defense accord.

The two sides agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in defense, the economy, trade, investment, technology sharing, information technology and climate change, Dar said.

Islamabad and Oslo also agreed to work together to curb irregular migration, he added.

Earlier, the two sides discussed "a full range" of bilateral relations as well as international and regional developments, according to an official statement.

In his opening remarks, Dar said Pakistan wanted to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation with Norway across various sectors.

He also noted that a Pakistani community of around 60,000 people was contributing to Norway's development.

Eide's visit to Islamabad marks the highest-level visit between Pakistan and Norway in a decade.

Top Norwegian diplomat meets Premier Sharif

Later, Eide met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, with the two sides discussing bilateral relations, regional developments and international issues.

Sharif welcomed Eide and "expressed satisfaction at the warm and cordial ties" between Pakistan and Norway, while appreciating Norwegian cooperation in education, skilled labor, climate resilience and technology, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

He also praised Norway’s “strong and principled stand” in support of Palestine and thanked Oslo for its continued support for Pakistan’s regional peace efforts.

Eide, for his part, praised Pakistan’s role in regional peace efforts and reaffirmed Norway’s interest in expanding bilateral cooperation, according to the statement.

During his visit, Norwegian Foreign Minister Eide also met with Pakistan’s Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.