Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi note 'significance' of agreement for 'regional stability and the broader international community'

Pakistan, Japanese top diplomats welcome US-Iran agreement during call Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi note 'significance' of agreement for 'regional stability and the broader international community'

By Saadet Gokce

ISTANBUL (AA) - Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, welcomed the understanding reached between the US and Iran during a telephone conversation on Monday.

They noted its "significance for regional stability and the broader international community," according to a statement issued by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

Motegi conveyed Japan's "deep appreciation and commendation for Pakistan's sustained mediating role and constructive efforts throughout the process, which helped facilitate and advance the outcome achieved," the statement said.

According to Japan's Foreign Ministry, Motegi also stressed the importance of steadily implementing the memorandum of understanding, for unhindered and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and reaching a final agreement on Iran's nuclear program as soon as possible.

He added that Japan would continue supporting the diplomatic efforts of Pakistan and other mediating countries.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the US and Iran had reached an agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon.