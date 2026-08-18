Pakistan's Supreme Court has ordered prison authorities to move Imran Khan to hospital within 2 days

Pakistan government to seek review of top court’s order to move ex-Premier Khan to hospital Pakistan's Supreme Court has ordered prison authorities to move Imran Khan to hospital within 2 days

Pakistan’s government on Tuesday said it would file a review petition against a ruling by the country's top court to transfer imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a hospital for medical treatment.

Earlier in the day, a three-member Supreme Court bench ordered the prison authorities to move Khan from Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital Islamabad for medical assessment and treatment within two days, according to his lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha.

The judges also allowed Khan to remain in hospital until the next hearing of his case on Sept. 16.

However, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said the government would seek "adequate modification" in the court order.

After examining the (concerned) law, authorities are of the view that the Supreme Court be approached through a review and request for an adequate modification in this order,” Tarar said.

Petitions filed by Dr. Uzma Khan, who is Khan's sister and a qualified surgeon, and other party leaders, had urged the court to order that he be provided immediate medical treatment, saying that his health is deteriorating in prison and that he is suffering from several illnesses.

The court also ordered authorities to establish a medical board to assess and treat the 73-year-old former premier.

The court also ordered authorities to ensure Khan's meeting with his family.

Earlier, reacting to the order, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhary had said the government would implement the Supreme Court’s order “in letter and spirit,” local broadcaster Geo News reported.

He added that the former prime minister had been provided the "best possible medical facilities even without an appeal from his party."

Following the court order, Noreen Niazi, Khan’s another sister, met him in jail in their first face-to-face interaction in several months.

Khan has been in jail since August 2023 following convictions in several cases that he and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party have described as politically motivated.

The former cricketer, who came to power in 2018, lost a vote of confidence in parliament in April 2022, nearly one year short of completing his term.

Since then, he has faced numerous legal cases, including those involving state gifts and corruption. Some of his convictions have been suspended or overturned, while several appeals remain pending before higher courts.