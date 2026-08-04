Authorities renew orange alerts as flooding hits major river basins and further heavy rainfall is forecast

Over 115,000 evacuated as torrential rains batter China’s Shaanxi province Authorities renew orange alerts as flooding hits major river basins and further heavy rainfall is forecast

More than 115,000 people have been evacuated and relocated to safety across northwestern China’s Shaanxi province as torrential rains triggered flooding and raised the risk of landslides and other secondary disasters, local media reported Tuesday.

A total of 49,925 households, comprising 115,756 people, were moved from areas threatened by the latest spell of severe weather, the Global Times reported, citing China Central Television and provincial authorities.

Most parts of northern Shaanxi, western Guanzhong and western southern Shaanxi received light to moderate rainfall between Monday and Tuesday, while other areas were hit by heavy to torrential downpours.

Luonan, Tongguan, and Baihe counties were particularly affected, with rainfall recorded across 100 counties and districts. The highest precipitation was 136.4 millimeters (5.3 inches) at Shipo station in Luonan.

The downpours triggered flooding across the Hanjiang, Weihe, Danjiang, and Yiluo river basins. Twenty-eight rivers and 40 hydrological stations recorded 47 flood peaks, while two monitoring stations briefly exceeded warning levels before waters receded.

The Shaanxi Provincial Meteorological Observatory renewed orange alerts for rainstorms and severe convective weather Tuesday morning, warning of another round of heavy rainfall through Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities warned that thunderstorms, intense short-duration rainfall, and strong winds could hit several areas.

The provincial emergency management department urged authorities to evacuate residents from threatened locations and closely monitor geological hazards, warning of possible flash floods, urban waterlogging, landslides, and mudslides.

Shaanxi's provincial government also convened a flood-control meeting Tuesday, calling for stronger precautionary measures as severe weather continues.