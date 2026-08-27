Over 1,300 missing as death toll from flash floods on Nepal-China border rises to 180

[1/22] NUWAKOT, NEPAL- AUGUST 26: People walk along a road covered by floodwaters in Nuwakot, Nepal, on August 26, 2026. The powerful flood, originating from the Tibet region of China, swept into Nepal, causing widespread flooding and damage to roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure.

[2/22] NUWAKOT, NEPAL- AUGUST 26: Local residents gather near a temple buried by floodwaters in Nuwakot, Nepal, on August 26, 2026. The powerful flood, originating from the Tibet region of China, swept into Nepal, causing widespread flooding and damage to roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure.

[3/22] NUWAKOT, NEPAL- AUGUST 26: Houses are seen damaged by floodwaters in Nuwakot, Nepal, on August 26, 2026. The powerful flood, originating from the Tibet region of China, swept into Nepal, causing widespread flooding and damage to roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure.

[4/22] NUWAKOT, NEPAL- AUGUST 26: Local residents carry their belongings after a flash flood hit their homes in Nuwakot, Nepal, on August 26, 2026. The powerful flood, originating from the Tibet region of China, swept into Nepal, causing widespread flooding and damage to roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure.

[5/22] NUWAKOT, NEPAL- AUGUST 26: People watch from a suspension bridge over a flooded river in Nuwakot, Nepal, on August 26, 2026, after a powerful flash flood from the Tibet region of China swept into Nepal, causing widespread flooding and damage to roads, bridges, homes and infrastructure.

[6/22] NUWAKOT, NEPAL- AUGUST 26: A view of a damaged house and bridge in Nuwakot, Nepal, on August 26, 2026, after a powerful flash flood from the Tibet region of China swept into Nepal, causing widespread flooding and damage to roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure.

[7/22] NUWAKOT, NEPAL- AUGUST 26: Local residents carry their belongings after a flash flood hit their homes in Nuwakot, Nepal, on August 26, 2026. The powerful flood, originating from the Tibet region of China, swept into Nepal, causing widespread flooding and damage to roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure.

[8/22] NUWAKOT, NEPAL- AUGUST 26: Local residents carry their belongings after a flash flood hit their homes in Nuwakot, Nepal, on August 26, 2026. The powerful flood, originating from the Tibet region of China, swept into Nepal, causing widespread flooding and damage to roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure.

[9/22] NUWAKOT, NEPAL- AUGUST 26: Local residents carry their belongings after a flash flood hit their homes in Nuwakot, Nepal, on August 26, 2026. The powerful flood, originating from the Tibet region of China, swept into Nepal, causing widespread flooding and damage to roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure.

[10/22] NUWAKOT, NEPAL- AUGUST 26: People watch from a suspension bridge over a flooded river in Nuwakot, Nepal, on August 26, 2026, after a powerful flash flood from the Tibet region of China swept into Nepal, causing widespread flooding and damage to roads, bridges, homes and infrastructure.

[11/22] NUWAKOT, NEPAL- AUGUST 26: An aerial view of a flooded river in Nuwakot, Nepal, on August 26, 2026. The powerful flood, originating from the Tibet region of China, swept into Nepal, causing widespread flooding and damage to roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure.

[12/22] NUWAKOT, NEPAL- AUGUST 26: People walk along a road covered by floodwaters in Nuwakot, Nepal, on August 26, 2026. The powerful flood, originating from the Tibet region of China, swept into Nepal, causing widespread flooding and damage to roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure.

[13/22] NUWAKOT, NEPAL- AUGUST 26: People walk along a road covered by floodwaters in Nuwakot, Nepal, on August 26, 2026. The powerful flood, originating from the Tibet region of China, swept into Nepal, causing widespread flooding and damage to roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure.

[14/22] NUWAKOT, NEPAL- AUGUST 26: Local residents gather near a houses buried by floodwaters in Nuwakot, Nepal, on August 26, 2026. The powerful flood, originating from the Tibet region of China, swept into Nepal, causing widespread flooding and damage to roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure.

[15/22] NUWAKOT, NEPAL- AUGUST 26: Local residents carry their belongings after a flash flood hit their homes in Nuwakot, Nepal, on August 26, 2026. The powerful flood, originating from the Tibet region of China, swept into Nepal, causing widespread flooding and damage to roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure.

[16/22] NUWAKOT, NEPAL- AUGUST 26: An aerial view of a flooded river in Nuwakot, Nepal, on August 26, 2026. The powerful flood, originating from the Tibet region of China, swept into Nepal, causing widespread flooding and damage to roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure.

[17/22] NUWAKOT, NEPAL- AUGUST 26: An aerial view of a flooded river in Nuwakot, Nepal, on August 26, 2026. The powerful flood, originating from the Tibet region of China, swept into Nepal, causing widespread flooding and damage to roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure.

[18/22] NUWAKOT, NEPAL- AUGUST 26: People walk across a bridge damaged by floods in Nuwakot, Nepal, on August 26, 2026. The powerful flood, originating from the Tibet region of China, swept into Nepal, causing widespread flooding and damage to roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure.

[19/22] NUWAKOT, NEPAL- AUGUST 26: People walk along a road covered by floodwaters in Nuwakot, Nepal, on August 26, 2026. The powerful flood, originating from the Tibet region of China, swept into Nepal, causing widespread flooding and damage to roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure.

[20/22] NUWAKOT, NEPAL- AUGUST 26: A local resident rides a motorcycle on the remains of a bridge swept away by floodwaters in Nuwakot, Nepal, on August 26, 2026. The powerful flood, originating from the Tibet region of China, swept into Nepal, causing widespread flooding and damage to roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure.

[21/22] NUWAKOT, NEPAL- AUGUST 26: Nepal Police carry a body recovered after being swept away by floodwaters in Nuwakot, Nepal, on August 26, 2026. The powerful flood, originating from the Tibet region of China, swept into Nepal, causing widespread flooding and damage to roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure.

[22/22] NUWAKOT, NEPAL- AUGUST 26: People walk along a road covered by floodwaters at Trisuli bazar in Nuwakot, Nepal, on August 26, 2026. The powerful flood, originating from the Tibet region of China, swept into Nepal, causing widespread flooding and damage to roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure.