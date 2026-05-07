New Zealand in talks with Australia, UK to replace aging frigates Wellington focusing on Japanese Mogami-class frigate selected by Australia and UK's Type 31 frigate, says Defense Minister Chris Penk

New Zealand has begun talks with Australia and the UK on replacing its aging frigates as part of efforts to strengthen defense capabilities, Defense Minister Chris Penk said Thursday.

The Defense Ministry has "begun discussions with the Royal Australian Navy and the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy to inform the next stage for potential frigate replacement and ongoing service arrangements," a statement said.

Penk said maritime security is vital for New Zealand's economy, safety and trade, stressing the need for an active navy capable of patrol, combat, interception, transport, search-and-rescue and other operations.

"These activities rely on a resilient Navy, yet most ships in the current fleet are expected to reach the end of their design life by the mid-2030s, including the Anzac-class frigates. Without replacement, this would have a significant impact on New Zealand’s ability to protect its maritime interests in the Pacific and beyond," he said.

Penk said New Zealand is focusing on the Japanese Mogami-class frigate selected by Australia and the UK's Type 31 frigate as part of efforts to improve interoperability and efficiency.

"A final decision has not yet been made, and advice is expected to be provided to the Cabinet before the end of 2027," he said.

New Zealand currently operates two primary maritime combat ships, the Anzac-class frigates HMNZS Te Kaha and HMNZS Te Mana, both commissioned in the late 1990s.

