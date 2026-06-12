'Collective efforts by BRICS nations can provide a new direction to global agriculture', says top Indian official

New Delhi seeks collaboration on food security as BRICS officials meet in India 'Collective efforts by BRICS nations can provide a new direction to global agriculture', says top Indian official

India Friday called for collaboration on food security as the South Asian nation hosted two-day BRICS Agriculture Ministers’ meeting in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

India’s Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh said the conference was an “important platform” for "collectively addressing challenges faced by small and marginal farmers across the world," particularly those “arising from climate change, pressure on natural resources, rising input costs and uncertainties in agricultural market.”

Appealing to BRICS nations for "greater collaboration," Chouhan urged all member countries “to work together towards empowering small farmers, ensuring food security and promoting sustainable agricultural development across the world.”

“Collective efforts by BRICS nations can provide a new direction to global agriculture and contribute significantly to building a more secure, sustainable and inclusive agricultural future,” he said.

The bloc aims to create alternative financial mechanisms, curb dollar dependency, and increase Global South representation in international institutions, challenging Western-led governance structures.

India’s 2026 BRICS chair is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

Together, BRICS countries represent over 40% of the global population and over 32% of the global GDP.