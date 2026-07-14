Strait of Hormuz sees renewed conflict between US, Iran amid attacks on vessels in critical waterway

New Delhi lodges protest with Iran's deputy envoy after 1 Indian killed in Hormuz attack Strait of Hormuz sees renewed conflict between US, Iran amid attacks on vessels in critical waterway

India on Tuesday summoned Iran's deputy envoy and lodged a protest after one Indian national was killed as two UAE tankers were hit by Iran while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters, according to media reports.

New Delhi said Iran's deputy chief of mission in New Delhi Mohamed Javad Hosseini was summoned on Tuesday morning to lodge a strong protest against these attacks.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said 30 Indian seafarers were on board two vessels that were attacked during their transit through the strategic strait.

“We strongly condemn these attacks and acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz,” the statement said.

Expressing “deep concern" on renewed clashes in the Middle East, India called for “immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue and diplomacy in the interests of peace, security and stability in the region.”

“In particular, the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must cease in order that free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, can be restored at the earliest,” it said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UAE Defense Ministry said one crew member was killed and eight others were injured, including four seriously, after two United Arab Emirates tankers were struck by Iranian cruise missiles in Omani territorial waters.

The ministry identified the vessels as the Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, saying the deceased was an Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa. The injured included six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals.

The incident came amid escalating military tensions after the US launched a third consecutive day of strikes on Iran, saying the operations were intended to weaken Tehran’s capabilities in the Strait of Hormuz, which has seen renewed conflict between the US and Iran.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said that the US military encouraged two supertankers to use an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz before the vessels were hit and disabled, while it did not clarify how the tankers were struck or explicitly claim responsibility for the incident.