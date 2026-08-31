Nepal headteacher saves hundreds of students minutes before floods engulf school Rajendra Dawadi orders students to higher ground as deadly floods hit Nuwakot

A headteacher in Nepal ordered hundreds of students to evacuate just minutes before devastating floodwaters engulfed their school, helping them escape the rapidly advancing disaster.

The floods and mudslides along the Nepal-China border have killed at least 919 people, while 4,793 remain missing, including 853 foreigners, according to the latest figures released Monday.

Rajendra Dawadi, headteacher of Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School in Nuwakot, received four warnings at around 9.10 am local time (0325GMT) that floodwaters were approaching, the BBC reported.

He immediately ordered students to leave the school and move to higher ground, while buses carrying pupils were told to turn around.

“If we didn't make a quick decision, if it were 10 minutes later, we all, including the students and me, wouldn't be able to speak to you today,” Dawadi told the BBC.

The broadcaster said about 900 students were saved.

Dawadi said warnings from several people convinced him there was no time to wait. A parent who arrived to collect her daughter after hearing reports of a large incoming flood further reinforced his decision to evacuate.

At Tribhuvan Trishuli, 16-year-old Yunisha Amatya told the BBC that she and her friends escaped uphill through a narrow route behind the school.

“We survived by just 10 seconds,” she said.

As students scrambled to safety, their families were desperately trying to reach them.

Yunisha’s mother, Sabina Kumari Shrestha, repeatedly tried to contact her daughter and husband but was unable to reach either of them.

Her father, Yubaraj Amatya, rushed toward the school after hearing about the flooding.

“Within a few minutes I rushed toward my daughter's school and Trishuli Bazar was all swept by the flood, then I thought my daughter was no more,” he told the BBC.

Despite seeing floodwaters ahead, Amatya said he could not bring himself to turn back without finding his daughter.

At another school in Galchhi, children also narrowly escaped after teachers ordered them to leave their bags and lunch boxes behind and evacuate as floodwaters approached, ABC News reported.

Students and teachers from Tribhuvan Trishuli initially sheltered several hundred meters uphill before reaching a neighboring village, where many remained stranded for two nights after roads and transport links were severed.