Government survey finds older adults significantly more likely to seek paid employment after 65 than their counterparts in US, Germany and Sweden

Nearly 40% of Japanese seniors want to keep working, driven largely by financial needs Government survey finds older adults significantly more likely to seek paid employment after 65 than their counterparts in US, Germany and Sweden

Nearly 40% of older adults in Japan want to remain in paid employment after the age of 65, with financial necessity emerging as the leading motivation, according to a government white paper on the country’s aging society released on Friday.

The survey found that 39.7% of Japanese respondents aged 65 and above wished to continue working for pay. The figure was considerably higher than results recorded in comparable surveys conducted last year in the US, Germany and Sweden, according to the paper uploaded on a government website.

In the US, around 24% of respondents in the same age group said they wanted to keep working, while the proportion stood at roughly 19% in both Germany and Sweden, highlighting Japan’s distinct demographic and economic realities.

According to the white paper, the most frequently cited reason among Japanese seniors for seeking continued employment was the need to earn income. Other respondents said work helped them maintain their health, remain socially engaged and slow the effects of aging.

The findings come as Japan grapples with the challenges of a rapidly aging population and a shrinking workforce. The country has one of the world’s highest proportions of elderly citizens, increasing pressure on pension systems, healthcare services and labor markets.

Older workers have become an increasingly important source of labor in recent years as employers seek ways to address persistent worker shortages across a range of industries.

The survey’s findings have also renewed debate over retirement security and employment opportunities for seniors, suggesting that for many older Japanese, remaining in the workforce is driven not only by personal fulfillment but also by economic necessity, said the white paper.

