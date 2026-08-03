Rare meeting with international organization comes more than 5 years after Nobel laureate's arrest

Myanmar’s detained ex-leader Aung San Suu Kyi meets Red Cross representative Rare meeting with international organization comes more than 5 years after Nobel laureate's arrest

Myanmar’s detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi met a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Monday, local media reported.

Suu Kyi met Arnaud de Baecque, the Red Cross representative in Myanmar, in the capital Naypyitaw, Myanmar-based Eleven Media Group reported.

The meeting marked a rare interaction between the 81-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate and a representative of an international organization since the military seized power in February 2021.

Details of the discussions were not immediately disclosed.

Suu Kyi has remained largely isolated from the outside world since her detention, with information about her whereabouts and condition tightly restricted.

Myanmar’s military seized power on Feb. 1, 2021, after detaining Suu Kyi and other senior members of her National League for Democracy government.

She was subsequently convicted in a series of cases and handed lengthy prison sentences. Suu Kyi and her supporters have rejected the charges as politically motivated.

Myanmar has since descended into widespread armed conflict between the military and resistance forces, including ethnic armed organizations.

Red Cross has maintained humanitarian operations in Myanmar during the conflict, including efforts to assist people affected by fighting and detention.





