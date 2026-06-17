During meeting on sidelines of G7 in France, Indian premier lauds US president's efforts for peace and stability in Middle East

Modi seeks safety of Indian seafarers in talks with Trump as US, Iran set for deal signing During meeting on sidelines of G7 in France, Indian premier lauds US president's efforts for peace and stability in Middle East

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sought the safety of Indian seafarers in international waters during talks with US President Donald Trump as the US and Iran are all set to sign a peace deal.

“You are aware that across the world, Indian seafarers and hundreds of thousands are working and performing their duties across global maritime trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, and their safety is of utmost importance to us,” Modi said in his remarks after the meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

Modi told Trump that he is “confident that the issue of seafarers will receive the highest priority in the implementation of this agreement.”

Three Indians were killed as the US Navy launched attacks on three vessels that carried Indian crew off the coast of Oman last week. The attacks happened as the US imposed a blockade on Iranian ports, which has been eased this week after Pakistan announced an initial peace deal understanding between the US and Iran.

Recalling their meeting 16 months ago in Washington, Modi also lauded the efforts of Trump on the Iran issue.

"I commend you for your leadership on the progress that has been made in the efforts to restore peace in this nation. Thanks to your efforts, Mr. president, new hope for peace and stability in the region has been rekindled. And I am confident that this will lead to a long-standing peace agreement," Modi told Trump.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Monday that Islamabad will host the signing ceremony of the peace deal between the US and Iran in Geneva on Friday.

Modi emphasized that opening the Strait of Hormuz was "vital for the global economy."

India has "always said that freedom of navigation should be a priority and we should all work together to achieve it. India has consistently emphasized the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation and we should work together and place a bigger emphasis on that," said Modi.

Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz after the US and Israel initiated war on Feb. 28, and later, on April 13, American forces imposed a US blockade on Iranian ports.

However, the warring sides have agreed to lift the blockade following mediation by Pakistan since April 08 when it secured a ceasefire.