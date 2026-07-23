Fresh clashes occur between protesters and security personnel in capital New Delhi as metro services partly closed

Modi says fast-track courts to punish paper leak culprits as protests continue in India Fresh clashes occur between protesters and security personnel in capital New Delhi as metro services partly closed

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift punishment for paper leaks culprits, as protests centered in the national capital spread to other cities.

Massive protests have taken place in Delhi, after Indian police this week blocked a protest march toward parliament demanding resignation of the country's education minister over exam paper leaks.

On Thursday, the Delhi metro authorities announced that 16 metro stations will be closed for commuters until further instructions.

The protest is being led by the newly founded Cockroach Janta Party, a popular movement which has generated over 23 million followers on US social media company Instagram. The party emerged in response to controversial comments made by Chief Justice Surya Kant, who likened unemployed youth to cockroaches.

“Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth,” Modi said on US social media company X.

"We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks,” he said.

“Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of student,” Modi said, warning that “those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared.”

These are the first direct comments by Modi on the latest protests.

Late on Wednesday night, the protesters clashed with the security forces at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar -- a popular site for demonstrations in the capital – where supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party have been protesting for many days.

Earlier this week on Monday, about 118 security personnel and 60 protesters were injured as security forces stopped demonstrators from reaching parliament.

Since then the protests have spread to other Indian cities, including the financial capital Mumbai.

In New Delhi, leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party said the protests will continue until the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Reacting to Modi’s Thursday statement, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi accused the prime minister of harming the “future of our youth the most.”

“You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system - and protected every person responsible for it,” Gandhi wrote on X.

Gandhi himself was briefly detained after he led a protest outside the residence of the prime minister in New Delhi on Tuesday.