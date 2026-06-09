Beijing calls for ‘concrete action to cool down situation,’ and work toward ‘comprehensive and lasting ceasefire’

Military action no solution, China tells US, Israel, Iran amid Mideast conflict Beijing calls for ‘concrete action to cool down situation,’ and work toward ‘comprehensive and lasting ceasefire’

China Tuesday said the use of military force by the US, Israel, and Iran has “proven” that it cannot solve any problem, stressing a diplomatic solution to disputes.

The US-Israeli conflict with Iran, "which has dragged for over three months, has dealt severe blow to nations in the Gulf region,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

Lin said: “Facts have proven military means cannot solve any problem and arbitrary use of force will only complicate the issues.”

He was reacting to reports of Israeli violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon despite the US pressing Tel Aviv against strikes.

“The Iran-US negotiations are at a crucial stage at the moment. No party should reignite military conflict,” said Lin, calling for respect to the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of Middle Eastern nations.

“China calls on relevant parties to remain calm, exercise restraint, stop any confrontational action that may escalate the conflict, take concrete action to cool down the situation, resolve disputes through political and diplomatic means, and work for an early comprehensive and lasting ceasefire,” he said.

Beijing's comments came amid potential strain in ties between the US and Israel, after US President Donald Trump called on Israel not to retaliate to Iranian missile strikes on Sunday, a demand that went ignored.

Tensions escalated when Israel late Sunday bombed the Lebanese capital of Beirut despite an ongoing ceasefire, prompting Iran to launch missiles toward northern Israel in retaliation.

Israel subsequently carried out several waves of airstrikes against Iran, while Tehran responded with additional missile launches. The two sides latter halted the retaliatory strikes.