Prosecutors seek one-year prison term, saying black ants used on sorbet are not approved for human consumption under South Korean law

Michelin-starred Seoul restaurant owner faces jail over ant-topped dessert Prosecutors seek one-year prison term, saying black ants used on sorbet are not approved for human consumption under South Korean law

South Korean prosecutors have sought a one-year prison sentence for the owner of a two-Michelin-star restaurant in Seoul accused of serving desserts topped with black ants, an ingredient not approved for human consumption under the country’s food safety regulations.

The Seoul Western District Court held a hearing Monday in the case against the restaurant operator, who is charged with violating the Food Sanitation Act by importing dried ants from the US and Thailand and using them as a garnish on dishes over a four-year period, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

Prosecutors are also seeking a fine of 20 million won (about $13,500) against the company that operates the restaurant.

The case centers on a palate-cleansing sorbet topped with three to five black ants. Prosecutors said the dessert was sold more than 12,200 times, generating about 120 million won ($81,000) in revenue.

They estimate that around 49,000 ants were served to diners.

South Korean law permits only 10 insect species for human consumption, including grasshoppers and mealworm larvae. Ants are not among the approved species.

According to the Food and Drug Safety Ministry, the investigation began after officials found photos and descriptions of the dish on blogs and social media rather than during a routine inspection.

Health authorities also found the ants contained heavy metal concentrations significantly higher than those typically found in approved edible insects.

The restaurant owner admitted to most of the charges but disputed the prosecution’s estimate of the number of ants served, arguing that the insects were provided only to customers who agreed to try them.

The defense also said the ants represented a small part of a 15-course tasting menu and noted that restaurants in countries including Denmark, Britain, and Australia use ants in fine dining.

The court is expected to deliver its verdict on Sept. 2.