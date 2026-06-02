Maldives plans to restrict social media access for under-16s within a year, citing child safety concerns as it joins global trend of tighter age-based regulations on digital platforms

Maldives joins growing list of countries restricting social media access for under-16s Maldives plans to restrict social media access for under-16s within a year, citing child safety concerns as it joins global trend of tighter age-based regulations on digital platforms

The Maldives plans to introduce restrictions on social media access for children under the age of 16 within the next year, President Mohamed Muizzu said, joining a growing number of countries seeking to shield minors from online harms.

According to a statement from the President's Office, Muizzu announced the plan during a press conference focused on measures aimed at enhancing child safety on Monday.

He said the government intends to limit access to certain social media platforms for users under 16 and aims to fully implement the regulations within one year.

Muizzu cited concerns over online abuse, cyberbullying and children's exposure to inappropriate content as the main reasons behind the move.

He stressed that the planned restrictions are essential for protecting children but do not represent a step back from the country's broader digitalization efforts.

The Maldives is the latest country to pursue age-based restrictions on social media use.

Australia became the first country in the world to implement legislation blocking access to social media platforms for children under 16 in December 2025. Indonesia followed in March, becoming the first country in Southeast Asia to adopt a similar policy.

Malaysia also introduced new rules on Monday aimed at preventing children under 16 from opening social media accounts.

Several European countries, including Poland, Denmark, France, Spain, Greece and the United Kingdom, are also considering or preparing similar measures.